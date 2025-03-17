Open Menu

Police Foil Several Miscreants Attacks In KP, ASI Martyred In Karak: CPO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Police foil several miscreants attacks in KP, ASI martyred in Karak: CPO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have successfully repelled several miscreants attacks on police stations and checkposts in the province over the past two nights.

The Central Police Office's reports revealed that miscreants attacks were reported in Bannu, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, and Peshawar, where police have bravely countered the assaults.

The temporary hideouts of miscreants in the mountainous region between Lakki Marwat, Karak, and Mianwali were also destroyed.

In Peshawar, unidentified attackers hurled a hand grenade at the Regi police station’s Malazai checkpost. However, no casualties were reported and a search operation was launched to track down the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, in Lakki Marwat, militants targeted the Gambila Police Station from two directions, but the Quick Response Force (QRF) retaliated swiftly forcing the attackers to flee.

The exchange of fire lasted for about 15 minutes, forcing the outlaws to flee without causing any casualties, said Lakki Marwat DPO Jawwad Ishaq.

In Khyber's Jamrud Bypass, militants attacked a Bara Rifles security checkpoint, but security personnel repelled the assault. Two security personnel sustained injuries in the firefight, and a search operation was launched in the area.

Meanwhile, in counter-terror operations, police killed two terrorists in Lakki Marwat and Karak. After being pushed back, militants attacked Abbas Khatak checkpost.

In Tank, police forces killed one terrorist and injured several others in retaliation after an attack on the Nasran checkpost. In Karak, security forces eliminated militants commander Kashif Shakar Khel.

According to the Central Police Office, a brave and dedicated ASI, Noor Salam, was martyred by a sniper bullet during an operation in Karak.

Police have intensified search operations in affected areas to apprehend the remaining militants.

APP/fam

