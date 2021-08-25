UrduPoint.com

Police Foil Smuggling Attempt Of 105 Stolen Mobiles To Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Wednesday foiled smuggling of stolen mobiles to Afghanistan and arrested the smuggler.

SP City Atiq Shah said that on a tip off Afghan refugee Qasim was smuggling stocks of 105 stolen mobile phones to Afghanistan.

The accused used to smuggle mobile phones from an active group in Punjab to Afghanistan, SP City added.

He said that the investigation of the group is underway, adding KP police were contacting with Punjab police to hand over the snatched and stolen mobiles to owners.

