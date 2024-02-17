Police Foil Smuggling Attempt Of Dry Fruits Worth Over 20 Million
Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2024 | 04:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) The Keamari District Police have foiled an attempt to smuggle dry fruits valued at over 20 million rupees.
SSP Keamari Arif Aslam Rao reported that the police had been actively engaged in anti-smuggling operations along the Hub River Road which was a crucial entry point to Karachi from Balochistan.
At the Mochko check post, a team from the Mochko Police Station intercepted a container filled with smuggled dry fruits en route from Balochistan to Karachi.
The recovered dry fruits, totaling more than 20 million rupees, were seized, and a suspect Najeebullah linked to the smuggling was apprehended.
Following legal procedures, the confiscated dry fruits and the vehicle will be transferred to customs authorities.
Recent Stories
Police arrest PTI leader Salman Akram Raja over protest against election rigging
PSL 9 set to kick off amid weather warnings
Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha resigns over electoral fraud
Lahorites worried over inflated gas bills for first time
Haris always ready for Pakistan, Shaheen reacts to termination of his central co ..
Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan due in Doha tomorrow
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2024
Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks rebound
QMC plans to conduct building survey
Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash with Rybakina
Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dhani
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bootlegger held, liquor recovered10 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad traffic police crackdown on unauthorized vehicles10 minutes ago
-
Nawab Jangez Marri wins PB-9 Kohlu seat20 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police arrest 6 gamblers during raid20 minutes ago
-
Five power pilferers booked20 minutes ago
-
AC reviews WSSC cleanliness drive under 'Khushal KP Program'20 minutes ago
-
All set for PSL season 9 event30 minutes ago
-
Police arrest PTI leader Salman Akram Raja over protest against election rigging39 minutes ago
-
Election Commission rejects Rawalpindi commissioner's rigging claims50 minutes ago
-
UoS brought about educational revolution: VC60 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Malik Tariq Awan joins PML-N1 hour ago
-
Cleanliness drive in full swing1 hour ago