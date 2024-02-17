Open Menu

Police Foil Smuggling Attempt Of Dry Fruits Worth Over 20 Million

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Police foil smuggling attempt of dry fruits worth over 20 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) The Keamari District Police have foiled an attempt to smuggle dry fruits valued at over 20 million rupees.

SSP Keamari Arif Aslam Rao reported that the police had been actively engaged in anti-smuggling operations along the Hub River Road which was a crucial entry point to Karachi from Balochistan.

At the Mochko check post, a team from the Mochko Police Station intercepted a container filled with smuggled dry fruits en route from Balochistan to Karachi.

The recovered dry fruits, totaling more than 20 million rupees, were seized, and a suspect Najeebullah linked to the smuggling was apprehended.

Following legal procedures, the confiscated dry fruits and the vehicle will be transferred to customs authorities.

