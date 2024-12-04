Police foil smuggling attempt of non-custom paid medicines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The police on Wednesday foiled a smuggling attempt involving non-custom-paid foreign medicines worth millions of

rupees.

Acting on a tip-off, SP Faqirabad Division Syed Talal Ahmad Shah supervised an operation led by SHO Paharipura Police Station Javed Marwat.

The operation successfully intercepted an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of non-custom-paid foreign medicines worth millions of rupees. The medicines were being transported via a car.

The seized medicines have been handed over to Inspector Ziaullah from the concerned department for further legal action.

According to details, under the supervision of SP Syed Talal Ahmad Shah, SHO Javed Marwat acted promptly on intelligence reports and foiled the smuggling attempt. The foreign medicines were confiscated and will now undergo necessary legal procedures.