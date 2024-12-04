Open Menu

Police Foil Smuggling Attempt Of Non-custom Paid Medicines

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Police foil smuggling attempt of non-custom paid medicines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The police on Wednesday foiled a smuggling attempt involving non-custom-paid foreign medicines worth millions of

rupees.

Acting on a tip-off, SP Faqirabad Division Syed Talal Ahmad Shah supervised an operation led by SHO Paharipura Police Station Javed Marwat.

The operation successfully intercepted an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of non-custom-paid foreign medicines worth millions of rupees. The medicines were being transported via a car.

The seized medicines have been handed over to Inspector Ziaullah from the concerned department for further legal action.

According to details, under the supervision of SP Syed Talal Ahmad Shah, SHO Javed Marwat acted promptly on intelligence reports and foiled the smuggling attempt. The foreign medicines were confiscated and will now undergo necessary legal procedures.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Car From Million

Recent Stories

Registration for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates ..

Registration for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Auction A ..

19 minutes ago
 Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first femal ..

Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first female president

39 minutes ago
 Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’ ..

Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen d ..

Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties

3 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in ca ..

KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..

4 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

4 hours ago
Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

9 hours ago
 US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares marti ..

US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law

18 hours ago
 Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a wo ..

Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record

18 hours ago
 Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulde ..

Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan