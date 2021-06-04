UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Foil Smuggling Bid

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 10:15 PM

Police foil smuggling bid

The Excise Police have foiled a bid to smuggle Cannabis from Punjab to Karachi and arrested a suspected truck driver near Sindh-Punjab bordering town of Obavro

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The Excise Police have foiled a bid to smuggle Cannabis from Punjab to Karachi and arrested a suspected truck driver near Sindh-Punjab bordering town of Obavro.

The Excise Police officials during search of a truck number E-2723 heading towards Karachi from Punjab recovered 1200 Kilogram of Bhang from secret parts of the vehicle.

The Excise officials also impounded the vehicle and registered case under Narcotics Act.

The Excise and Narcotics Inspector Hassan Ali Dashti told the media that during search of the above-mentioned truck at the check post, 1200 Kilogram of Cannabis was recovered and suspect Waris khan had been arrested.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Punjab Driver Vehicle Post Media From

Recent Stories

Illegal constructions demolished during operation

54 seconds ago

`It is time for world to come together to save env ..

56 seconds ago

Health City to be set up in Manghopir: Administrat ..

57 seconds ago

Sindh High Court bars Livestock & Fisheries Depart ..

59 seconds ago

Study reveals less aviation during global lockdown ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Embassy in Paris to Request Consular to Te ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.