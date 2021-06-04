Police foil smuggling bid

The Excise Police have foiled a bid to smuggle Cannabis from Punjab to Karachi and arrested a suspected truck driver near Sindh-Punjab bordering town of Obavro

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The Excise Police have foiled a bid to smuggle Cannabis from Punjab to Karachi and arrested a suspected truck driver near Sindh-Punjab bordering town of Obavro.

The Excise Police officials during search of a truck number E-2723 heading towards Karachi from Punjab recovered 1200 Kilogram of Bhang from secret parts of the vehicle.

The Excise officials also impounded the vehicle and registered case under Narcotics Act.

The Excise and Narcotics Inspector Hassan Ali Dashti told the media that during search of the above-mentioned truck at the check post, 1200 Kilogram of Cannabis was recovered and suspect Waris khan had been arrested.