Police foil smuggling bid, 2 arrest

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The Hassanabdal Police on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle 7.50 kilogram heroin worth million of rupees from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab and arrested two smugglers- stated to be members of inter provincial gang of drugs smugglers.

Sub divisional police officer Hassanabdal circle Raja Fayyaz Ul Haq while addressing press conference at Hassanabdal Saddar Police station said that acing on a tip off, a police party intercepted a white Honda car on GT road near Khaliqdad village and during search recovered 7.

50 kilogram brown heroin from the hidden parts of the car.

He said that police arrested two smugglers identified as Mateen Khan- a resident of Khyber agency and Gull Badeen- a resident of Afghanistan.

He said that the accused during preliminary interrogation have confessed to be members of inter provincial gang of drugs smuggles and were trying to smuggle heroin from KP to Punjab. He said that a case has registered against the accused under narcotics act and started further investigation.