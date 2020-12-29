UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Foil Smuggling Bid, 2 Arrest

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 10:05 PM

Police foil smuggling bid, 2 arrest

The Hassanabdal Police on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle 7.50 kilogram heroin worth million of rupees from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab and arrested two smugglers- stated to be members of inter provincial gang of drugs smugglers

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The Hassanabdal Police on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle 7.50 kilogram heroin worth million of rupees from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab and arrested two smugglers- stated to be members of inter provincial gang of drugs smugglers.

Sub divisional police officer Hassanabdal circle Raja Fayyaz Ul Haq while addressing press conference at Hassanabdal Saddar Police station said that acing on a tip off, a police party intercepted a white Honda car on GT road near Khaliqdad village and during search recovered 7.

50 kilogram brown heroin from the hidden parts of the car.

He said that police arrested two smugglers identified as Mateen Khan- a resident of Khyber agency and Gull Badeen- a resident of Afghanistan.

He said that the accused during preliminary interrogation have confessed to be members of inter provincial gang of drugs smuggles and were trying to smuggle heroin from KP to Punjab. He said that a case has registered against the accused under narcotics act and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Drugs Road Car Honda Circle Saddar From Million

Recent Stories

Trump lashes out at Republican leaders over loomin ..

43 seconds ago

South Africa imposes new virus measures as vaccine ..

45 seconds ago

Rangers at DR Congo wildlife haven protest over pa ..

47 seconds ago

Russian Orthodox Church Sets Bishops' Council for ..

3 minutes ago

Balochistan Minister condemns Surab attack

3 minutes ago

Eight injured in firing at Mandra Khel

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.