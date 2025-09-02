Police Foil Smuggling Bid
Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2025 | 02:30 PM
BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The police on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle Cigarettes worth million of rupee.
The police handed over cigarettes to custom officials, the police spokesman said.
He said that In-charge, Daryai Check post, Nawab Muhammad Asif Imran Khan along his police team foiled the bid.
The man involved in smuggling had been identified as Qadir Bukhsh also handed over to the Custom official.
APP/hhd/378
