Police foil smuggling bid; arrest four

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) ::City police here on Friday arrested four drug smugglers near Tunnel Toll Plaza after recovery of marijuana from their vehicle.

According to police sources, the police intercepted a suspicious car and recovered marijuana worth Rs 100,000 from its hidden compartments.

The action was taken after a tip-off about a smuggling bid.

Police arrested four alleged smugglers identified as Abdul Qadim, Shahid, Yaqubi Noor of Afghanistan and Adnan Afridi, a resident of Peshawar.

A case has been registered against all the accused at Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station while further investigation was underway.