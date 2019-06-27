UrduPoint.com
Police Foil Smuggling Bid, Drugs Seized In Kabirwala

Thu 27th June 2019 | 05:02 PM

Police foil smuggling bid, drugs seized in Kabirwala

Motorway police foiled a smuggling bid and arrested one accused while 35 kilogram charas, 18 kilogram opium were recovered from his possession here on Thursday

KABIRWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Motorway police foiled a smuggling bid and arrested one accused while 35 kilogram charas, 18 kilogram opium were recovered from his possession here on Thursday.

According to police, Khanewal Motorway police, on a tip off, motorway police tried to stop a car at motorway section 8 but the car managed to escaped from the scene.

Police followed the car and captured one accused namely Nazeer Ahmad while his accomplice escaped from the scene after exchange of firing.

Police recovered 35 kilogram charas, 18 kilogram opium and illegal arms from hidden boxes of the car.

Police have registered a case. further probe was underway.

