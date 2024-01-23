Open Menu

Police Foil Smuggling Bid, Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Recover

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2024 | 06:58 PM

Attock Police have foiled an attempt to smuggle a huge quantity of arms and ammunition and arrested a member of an inter-provincial gang of arms smugglers at the Attock Khurd check post on Tuesday

According to a police spokesman, a team of police led by Sub-Inspector Khanzada Sheroze, acting on a tip-off, intercepted

According to a police spokesman, a team of police led by Sub-Inspector Khanzada Sheroze, acting on a tip-off, intercepted

a car on GT road coming from Peshawar and recovered a total of 21 pistols of 30-bore, 3 pistols of 9-MM, one Kalashnikov, and 720 bullets of different weapons from hidden compartments in the car.

A police spokesman has said that during the preliminary interrogation, the suspect identified as Muhammad Hamza, a native of district Nowshera, has confessed that he is a member of an inter-provincial racket of arms smugglers and was smuggling weapons from KP to Punjab.

A case was registered against the suspect, and the police launched further investigation.

