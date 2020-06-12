Police foil smuggling bid in Swabi

The police of Topi area here on Friday foiled an attempt of narcotics smuggling and arrested a member of inter-provincial smuggling gang with possession of big quantity of contraband

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The police of Topi area here on Friday foiled an attempt of narcotics smuggling and arrested a member of inter-provincial smuggling gang with possession of big quantity of contraband.

Police said DSP Topi, Iftikhar Ali along with SHO Niaz Ali Khan, ASI Ezaz and police officials were checking vehicles near Shaheed Baba chowk when a suspicious motorcyclist was signaled to stop.

Upon search of the motorcycle 5450gm hashish and 2150gm opium was recovered from its secret cavities created under the seat. The smuggler identified as Falak Niaz, resident of Charsadda was taken into custody.

Police said the contraband was being smuggled to Punjab through Swabi. A case was registered against the accused at Topi police station.