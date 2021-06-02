Police foil smuggling bid of alcohol

Islamabad Tarnol Police has foiled a smuggling bid of Alcohol while arrested 8 accused and recovered 25,500 liters of alcohol from their possession here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Islamabad Tarnol Police has foiled a smuggling bid of Alcohol while arrested 8 accused and recovered 25,500 liters of alcohol from their possession here on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, on the special orders of SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer, a special crackdown against anti-social elements was underway.

Following these orders, SP (Saddar) Farooq Amjad Butter constituted special police teams. On a tip off, one of the Tarnol police teams under supervision of SDPO (Saddar) Sajjad Hussain Bukhari headed by SHO Tarnol Asjad Mehmood, SHO Shams Colony Aamir Abbas, ASIs Mansabdar, Sohail Akram and other officials conducted raid at a rented house in Bhidana, link road near old toll plaza motorway.

Police team arrested 8 accused and recovered 25,500 litres of alcohol besides a tanker, one rikshaw and 3 bikes used for supplying this alcohol.

The accused have been later identified as Muhammad Umar, Akaash Rasheed, Sadaqat Ali, Shoukat Ali, Ayaz Ali, Mohsin Ali, Abdul Hameed and Faisal Ramzan. During preliminary investigation, the accused have confessed to supply this alcohol from Muzaffar Garrh to Islamabad, Rawalpindi, AJK, Lahore and KPK.

A case has been registered at Tarnol police station and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmad Kausar and SSP Operations Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer have appreciated the performance and announced rewards for the team.

SSP Operations said that Islamabad Police is taking strict action against those involved in this menace.