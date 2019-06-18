Police Foil Smuggling Bid Of Illegal Diesel
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 06:13 PM
The police Tuesday foiled a smuggling bid of illegal Irani diesel here at Khati checkpost
According to police, Town police, on a tip off, signaled to stop a truck at Khati checkpost.
During snap checking, the police recovered 7000 illegal Irani diesel which was recovered from the hidden boxes of the truck.
Truck driver namely, Naimat Ullah, resident of Zhob was also arrested by the police.
The police have registered a case and started investigation.