Police foil smuggling bid of illegal diesel

The police Tuesday foiled a smuggling bid of illegal Irani diesel here at Khati checkpost

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The police Tuesday foiled a smuggling bid of illegal Irani diesel here at Khati checkpost.

According to police, Town police, on a tip off, signaled to stop a truck at Khati checkpost.

During snap checking, the police recovered 7000 illegal Irani diesel which was recovered from the hidden boxes of the truck.

Truck driver namely, Naimat Ullah, resident of Zhob was also arrested by the police.

The police have registered a case and started investigation.0\378