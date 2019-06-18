UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Foil Smuggling Bid Of Illegal Diesel

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 06:13 PM

Police foil smuggling bid of illegal diesel

The police Tuesday foiled a smuggling bid of illegal Irani diesel here at Khati checkpost

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The police Tuesday foiled a smuggling bid of illegal Irani diesel here at Khati checkpost.

According to police, Town police, on a tip off, signaled to stop a truck at Khati checkpost.

During snap checking, the police recovered 7000 illegal Irani diesel which was recovered from the hidden boxes of the truck.

Truck driver namely, Naimat Ullah, resident of Zhob was also arrested by the police.

The police have registered a case and started investigation.0\378

Related Topics

Police Driver Zhob From

Recent Stories

US Embassy in Kiev Receives, Investigates Bomb Thr ..

3 minutes ago

Efforts Underway to Return Russia to PACE, While T ..

3 minutes ago

Maulana Tariq Jameel tells if he had an arranged o ..

29 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre promises fresh su ..

31 minutes ago

Tehran Wants Gazprom to Work in Iran - Russian Ene ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Energy Ministry, Firms Protect Energy Netw ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.