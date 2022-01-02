Police foil smuggling bid of narcotics, arrest two smugglers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :The Capital City Police foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling to Punjab and arrested two smugglers, said police on Sunday.

The police on a tip off checked the suspected vehicle at Chamkani check post of Motorway and recovered six kilogram heroin from their possession.

The police arrested Asad Ali and Usman Zafar resident of Peshawar and Nowshera respectively.

Both the smugglers were stated employees of Excise and Taxation Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.