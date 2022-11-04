UrduPoint.com

Police Foil Smuggling Bid, Recover 16kg Hashish

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2022 | 10:29 PM

The Jamshoro police have claimed of foiling smuggling bid of hashish in a rickshaw by a group which included 4 women on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :The Jamshoro police have claimed of foiling smuggling bid of hashish in a rickshaw by a group which included 4 women on Friday.

The SHO Deedar Hussain Jatoi informed that Khanote police station received a tip-off about smuggling of hashish in a rickshaw from Qazi Ahmed town of Nawabshah to Jamshoro.

He added that the police stopped the vehicle on the Indus Highway and after searching found 16 kilograms of hashish.

He identified the driver as Aashiq Khoso, Rani alias Gujjar Khoso, Marvi Khoso, Dadli Khoso and Satabi Khoso.

The SHO said all the suspects had been booked in an FIR.

According to him, the gang used to smuggle narcotics in a rickshaw while taking advantage of the women who were often not searched by the police.

