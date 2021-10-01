UrduPoint.com

Police Foil Smuggling Bid, Recover 17kg Charas

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 01:10 PM

Police foil smuggling bid, recover 17kg charas

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Jaccabad Police foiled a smuggling bid on late night of Thursday and recovered 17 kg of charas from a vehicle.

According to Jaccababad Police, they stopped a car on suspicion and during its search they recovered 17 kg of the contraband hidden in the vehicle.

The police arrested the car owner Abdul Mjaeed Jatt and registered a case against him. Police claimed that the contraband drug was being smuggled from Balochistan to Karachi.

