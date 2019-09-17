UrduPoint.com
Police Foil Smuggling Bid To Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 05:30 PM

Charsadda, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) ::Police on Tuesday foiled seized huge cache of weapons by foiling smuggling bid to Punjab and arrested one smuggler.

According to details, District Police Officer Charsadda, Irfan ullah Khan on tip off constituted special team under SHO Nishta Police Station, Fazal Daud Khan to intercept weapons snuggling to Punjab.

The police party setup checkpoint at sirdehrai village and stopped a suspected vehicle from from Peshawar.

On checking the vehicle, police recovered 7 AK-47 rifles, four repeater guns, 52 magazines, 37 thousands rounds of cartridges.

DPO has appreciated the performance of police party and said that operation would continue against anti-social elements to purge society of criminals. The arrested smuggler, Hamid Gul, is resident of Peshawar.

Police have registered the case and started further investigation.

