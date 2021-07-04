UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Foil Smuggling Of Narcotics, Arrest Two Smugglers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 03:20 PM

Police foil smuggling of narcotics, arrest two smugglers

KOHAT, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) ::District police Sunday foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotics worth millions of rupees, 14,800 grams of cannabis were recovered from a pick-up truck during a check at City Gate police check post.

According to police two inter-district drug smugglers Abdul Ghani of Khyber and Muhammad Ghufran of Bili Tang Kohat have been arrested in the operation.

The seized narcotics were being smuggled from Orakzai to different cities. Drug smugglers have confessed their crime.

A case has been registered in City Police Station against the accused caught smuggling drugs,' SHO City Police station Amjad Hussain has said.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Kohat Sunday Post From Million

Recent Stories

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Baku

36 minutes ago

Healthcare an ideal jumping-off point for Artifici ..

51 minutes ago

Ministry of Health approves emergency registration ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Future Labs explores impacts of technologica ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate US President on Independe ..

2 hours ago

ADEK becomes first international entity licensed f ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.