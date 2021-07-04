Police foil smuggling of narcotics, arrest two smugglers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) ::District police Sunday foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotics worth millions of rupees, 14,800 grams of cannabis were recovered from a pick-up truck during a check at City Gate police check post.

According to police two inter-district drug smugglers Abdul Ghani of Khyber and Muhammad Ghufran of Bili Tang Kohat have been arrested in the operation.

The seized narcotics were being smuggled from Orakzai to different cities. Drug smugglers have confessed their crime.

A case has been registered in City Police Station against the accused caught smuggling drugs,' SHO City Police station Amjad Hussain has said.