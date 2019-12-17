UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Foil Ssabotage Bid, Four Motor Shells Seized

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 05:15 PM

Police foil ssabotage bid, four motor shells seized

Dara Adamkhel Police foiled a bid of sabotage and recovered four long-range mortar shells from the Tor Chhapar area here on Tuesday

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Dara Adamkhel Police foiled a bid of sabotage and recovered four long-range mortar shells from the Tor Chhapar area here on Tuesday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mansoor Aman in a statement said that rocket shells were hidden in the foothills of Kohiwall mountain range in the Dara Adamkhel.

He said tht rocket shells were defused by police bomb disposal squad The seized motor shells were hidden to be used for a sabotage activity.

Police have cordoned off the area and started further search operation in the area.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

IACAD releases new title for Arabic language learn ..

3 minutes ago

“Neither my father went on student visa nor he w ..

4 minutes ago

Emirates appoints new Vice President for Pakistan

12 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen calls for cultural vision to challeng ..

12 minutes ago

Rs 7.254 billion allocated for electricity install ..

6 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in twin cities

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.