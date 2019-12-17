Police foil ssabotage bid, four motor shells seized

Dara Adamkhel Police foiled a bid of sabotage and recovered four long-range mortar shells from the Tor Chhapar area here on Tuesday

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Dara Adamkhel Police foiled a bid of sabotage and recovered four long-range mortar shells from the Tor Chhapar area here on Tuesday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mansoor Aman in a statement said that rocket shells were hidden in the foothills of Kohiwall mountain range in the Dara Adamkhel.

He said tht rocket shells were defused by police bomb disposal squad The seized motor shells were hidden to be used for a sabotage activity.

Police have cordoned off the area and started further search operation in the area.