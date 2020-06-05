UrduPoint.com
Police Foil Terror Bid, Recover Weapons, Ammunition

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 05:34 PM

ORAKZAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The district police foiled a terrorist bid by seizing huge cache of weapons and ammunition in Hamatta- a border area of Orakzai and Khyber district on Friday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Nisar Ahmed said that Orakzai police conducted raid at Hamatta area which bordered Orakzai and Khyber District and unearthed 20 kilograms explosives, two hand-grenades, 15-yard wire, four prima cards and two land mines.

He said that subversive elements had buried the ammunition and weapons in a tunnel at a hill and apparently wanted to carry out subversive activities in the area.

