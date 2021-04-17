Police foil terror bid, terrorist of ban outfit arrested

The Kohat Police have foiled a terror bid by arresting a terrorist of banned outfit in a CTD operation here on Saturday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :The Kohat Police have foiled a terror bid by arresting a terrorist of banned outfit in a CTD operation here on Saturday.

According to detail, the CTD Kohat Police during a search and strike operation on main Tanda Dam Road and arrested Musam Khan alias Abid, wanted in different crimes.

The Police have recovered the safety fuse, electric detonator and time bomb from his possession.

Giving further detail, the Kohat Police have confirmed that the arrested terrorist was a key member of the TTP and an expert in making bombs. Police said that the detained terrorist handed over to the CTD investigation team for further investigation.