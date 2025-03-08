Open Menu

Police Foil Terrorist Attack On DG Khan Checkpost, Mohsin Naqvi Praises Officers’ Bravery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Police foil terrorist attack on DG Khan checkpost, Mohsin Naqvi praises officers’ bravery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi lauded the Punjab Police for their swift and professional response in repelling a terrorist attack on the Lakhani border checkpost in Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to Naqvi, the police officers courageously confronted the Kharijite terrorists, forcing them to retreat and preventing any damage.

He commended the entire police team for their valor, stating, “The brave sons of Dera Ghazi Khan police have previously thwarted such attacks with unwavering courage.”

He further praised Punjab Police for their highly professional handling of the situation, emphasizing that their prompt action crushed the nefarious designs of the terrorists.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the entire police team that foiled the evil plans of these terrorists. We take immense pride in the dedication and bravery of Punjab Police,” Naqvi added.

