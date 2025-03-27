Open Menu

Police Foil Terrorists' Attack At Check Post Successfully

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2025 | 11:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The police foiled the terrorists' attack at the Kaghazai check post in Cantt police station's limit during last night successfully.

The brave men of Kohat police repelled the enemy with a strong counter-attack, the police spokesman said.

The terrorists used modern weapons, he said, adding all the personnel were safe due to the timely and courageous action of the police.

A heavy contingent of police has surrounded the area. District Police Officer Kohat Dr Zahidullah Khan reached the spot along with SP City Farooq Zaman and appreciated the brave men for repelling the terrorist attack.A search operation is underway to arrest the attackers, he added.

