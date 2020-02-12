Police foil terrorists' attack on Parova Check Post

Unidentified attackers stormed a police check-post by gun-fires and rockets in Prova tehsil here however escaped from the scene in retaliation by police jawans

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Unidentified attackers stormed a police check-post by gun-fires and rockets in Prova tehsil here however escaped from the scene in retaliation by police jawans.

At least 9-15 unknown assailants riding on motorbikes on late Tuesday night attacked Parova Check post of Frontier Reserve police (RP) in the limits of Sadar Police Station.

The militants managed to escape taking the advantage of darkness while police jawans on duty frustrated the attack and forced them to run away.

The police teams reached on the spot and conducted search operation by cordoning off the area.

Meanwhile Regional Police Officer Syed Muhammad Imtiaz Shah, DPO Capt (Retd) Wahid Mahmood accompanied by other senior police officers Wednesday visited the site and lauded police jawans for timely action.

RPO said that moral of police was high and they would never bow before the threats rather would continue efforts to eliminate crime.