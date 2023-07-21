Open Menu

Police Foil Terrorists' Attack On Riaz Shaheed Police Chowki

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Police foil terrorists' attack on Riaz Shaheed police Chowki

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :The city contingent police on Friday thwarted a terrorists' attack on Riaz Shaheed police Chowki in the jurisdiction of Sarband police station and forced the miscreants to retreat, said Superintendent of Police, Cantt.

He said that a group of terrorists opened fire at the police Chowki but the already high alert Jawans of the police repelled the attack while using modern arms and ammunition.

The SP said that as soon as the attack was reported, a heavy police force also reached the spot but the terrorists had already fled from the scene, adding that it was the second terror attack on the Riaz Shaheed Chowki after June 7, however there was no casualty in the attack.

