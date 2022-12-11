UrduPoint.com

Police Foil Timber Smuggling Bid, 53 Wood Sleepers Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Police foil timber smuggling bid, 53 wood sleepers recovered

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) ::Kabal police here on Sunday foiled a bid of timber smuggling and recovered 53 sleepers of expensive wood from a truck near Kabal checkpost and handed over to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department.

District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur in a statement said that KP Forest Department has imposed a fine of Rs1,226,400 and taken the smuggled wood into custody. Kabal police recovered 53 sleepers from a truck during checking at Kabal checkpost. The truck was enroute to Punjab from Swat.

The wood sleepers were concealed in secret cavities underneath body of the truck and driver compartment. Case has been registered against smugglers identified as Rehman Hussain, Zakir and Saifur Rehman and further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Swat Driver Fine Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

7 hours ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

17 hours ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

17 hours ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

17 hours ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.