Police foil timber smuggling bid, 53 wood sleepers recovered

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) ::Kabal police here on Sunday foiled a bid of timber smuggling and recovered 53 sleepers of expensive wood from a truck near Kabal checkpost and handed over to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department.

District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur in a statement said that KP Forest Department has imposed a fine of Rs1,226,400 and taken the smuggled wood into custody. Kabal police recovered 53 sleepers from a truck during checking at Kabal checkpost. The truck was enroute to Punjab from Swat.

The wood sleepers were concealed in secret cavities underneath body of the truck and driver compartment. Case has been registered against smugglers identified as Rehman Hussain, Zakir and Saifur Rehman and further investigation was underway.