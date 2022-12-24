UrduPoint.com

Police Foil Two Terrorist Attacks In Kulachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Police foil two terrorist attacks in Kulachi

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :The district police on Saturday foiled two terrorist attacks on its mobile van and APC in the limits of Kulachi Police Station.

According to Police Spokesperson, the police mobile and APC were attacked one after the other with firing and explosion in the limits of Kulachi Police Station while the terrorists were forced to run away both times after immediate response from the police jawans.

The terrorists opened fire at the mobile van of Kulachi Police Station in the wee hours on Saturday. The police personnel, led by Kulachi Police Station SHO, retaliated and the terrorists fled from the scene.

After this attack, the terrorists attacked the police APC in the Loni area in the precincts of Kulachi Police Station with an IED blast followed by indiscriminate firing at the police vehicle. This time too, the policemen retaliated in a vigorous manner and forced the unknown terrorists to flee.

District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Muhammad Shoaib lauded the response of on-duty policemen for carrying out excellent retaliation and foiling the terrorists.

Related Topics

Firing Attack Terrorist Fire Police APC Police Station Mobile Vehicle Van From

Recent Stories

UAE Council for Environmental and Municipal Work l ..

UAE Council for Environmental and Municipal Work launches &#039;Waste-free Schoo ..

1 hour ago
 Senator Swati approaches IHC for post-arrest bail ..

Senator Swati approaches IHC for post-arrest bail in Controversial tweets case

1 hour ago
 Manzoor Usman Awan replaces Ashtar Ausaf as new AG ..

Manzoor Usman Awan replaces Ashtar Ausaf as new AGP

1 hour ago
 General elections to be held as per schedule: Saad

General elections to be held as per schedule: Saad

2 hours ago
 Haris Rauf to tie knot with classmate Muzna Masood ..

Haris Rauf to tie knot with classmate Muzna Masood Malik today

2 hours ago
 Tunisia celebrates seventh Kairouan Festival of Ar ..

Tunisia celebrates seventh Kairouan Festival of Arab Poetry

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.