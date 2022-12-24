Police foil two terrorist attacks in Kulachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :The district police on Saturday foiled two terrorist attacks on its mobile van and APC in the limits of Kulachi Police Station.

According to Police Spokesperson, the police mobile and APC were attacked one after the other with firing and explosion in the limits of Kulachi Police Station while the terrorists were forced to run away both times after immediate response from the police jawans.

The terrorists opened fire at the mobile van of Kulachi Police Station in the wee hours on Saturday. The police personnel, led by Kulachi Police Station SHO, retaliated and the terrorists fled from the scene.

After this attack, the terrorists attacked the police APC in the Loni area in the precincts of Kulachi Police Station with an IED blast followed by indiscriminate firing at the police vehicle. This time too, the policemen retaliated in a vigorous manner and forced the unknown terrorists to flee.

District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Muhammad Shoaib lauded the response of on-duty policemen for carrying out excellent retaliation and foiling the terrorists.