Police Foil Weapons Smuggling Attempt, Recover Huge Cache In Nowshera
Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 02:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Akora Khattak police successfully thwarted a major arms smuggling attempt to Punjab during a routine security check on Wednesday.
Acting on strict directives from District Police Officer to curb illegal weapons, a police team led by SHO Ashfaq Khan intercepted a suspicious vehicle near Misri Banda Bridge.
According to police officials, when signaled to stop at the checkpoint, the driver of car attempted to flee but was forced to abandon the vehicle after a brief chase.
A thorough search of the car revealed a substantial cache of weapons including 13 Kalashnikov rifles with 29 magazines, 17 pistols with 43 magazines, three twelve-bore shotguns with 10 magazines, along with 60 rounds of .44 caliber ammunition and 133 SMG rounds.
Police have registered a case against unidentified suspects and launched investigation.
Police have vowed to continue their crackdown on arms smuggling networks and have appealed to the public for cooperation in reporting suspicious activities.
Recent Stories
New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win in final T20I
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Georgia
RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Emaar Properties announces 100% dividend payout of AED8.8 billion
UAE Council for Fatwa: Zakat Al Fitr can be given in cash
FIX, Original Dubai Chocolate, contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment ca ..
MAG Group Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
98% of Overcharging Complaints Resolved via Qeemat Punjab System
The UN General Assembly by consensus adopted the Resolution “Permanent Neutral ..
Pakistan set 129-run target for New Zealand in final T20I match
Dubai Customs fosters client partnerships with a Ramadan suhoor gathering
Vivo Announces Robotics Lab and Showcases its First Mixed-Reality Headset at the ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rana Sanaullah welcomes govt-PTI dialogue18 minutes ago
-
DC chairs PEC’s meeting18 minutes ago
-
Police foil weapons smuggling attempt, recover huge cache in Nowshera18 minutes ago
-
PFA discards expired cold drinks, 50 litres rancid oil, other items28 minutes ago
-
Accused of double murder case held28 minutes ago
-
Woman dies, two injure as car overturns38 minutes ago
-
SRSO organizes youth engagement activity to promote education38 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits held58 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police hold meeting to discuss pending cases1 hour ago
-
NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for Feb1 hour ago
-
Tarar condoles demise of journalist Naveed Akbar’s father1 hour ago
-
DC chairs meeting for anti-polio arrangements1 hour ago