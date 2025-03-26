Police foil weapons smuggling attempt, recover huge cache in Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Akora Khattak police successfully thwarted a major arms smuggling attempt to Punjab during a routine security check on Wednesday.

Acting on strict directives from District Police Officer to curb illegal weapons, a police team led by SHO Ashfaq Khan intercepted a suspicious vehicle near Misri Banda Bridge.

According to police officials, when signaled to stop at the checkpoint, the driver of car attempted to flee but was forced to abandon the vehicle after a brief chase.

A thorough search of the car revealed a substantial cache of weapons including 13 Kalashnikov rifles with 29 magazines, 17 pistols with 43 magazines, three twelve-bore shotguns with 10 magazines, along with 60 rounds of .44 caliber ammunition and 133 SMG rounds.

Police have registered a case against unidentified suspects and launched investigation.

Police have vowed to continue their crackdown on arms smuggling networks and have appealed to the public for cooperation in reporting suspicious activities.