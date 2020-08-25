UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Foil Weapons Smuggling Bid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

Police foil weapons smuggling bid

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The district police foiled weapons' smuggling bid and arrested the accused here on Tuesday.

Acting on tip off, the police had setup a checkpost at Kohat-Hangu road near Ustairzai and signaled a suspected car to stop.

According to police as the car stopped, the police personnel started checking and recovered 35 Repeaters and 3000 rounds of different bores from secret compartments of the car.

The police arrested the smuggler- Akmal Hayat who was a resident of Chamkani Peshawar and was trying to smuggle the weapons from Sada Kurram to Peshawar.

The police registered the case against the accused who confessed to his crime.

