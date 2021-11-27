UrduPoint.com

Police Foil Weapons Smuggling Bid

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 08:02 PM

Police foil weapons smuggling bid

Chamkani Police Station in a successful operation on Saturday foiled weapons smuggling bid and arrested four people travelling in a public transport vehicle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Chamkani Police Station in a successful operation on Saturday foiled weapons smuggling bid and arrested four people travelling in a public transport vehicle.

Police recovered 17 pistols, one rifle and more than 4000 cartridges from the possession of suspects on checking the vehicle.

Police said that weapons were being smuggled outside the province.

Police registered the case and shifted the arrested accused to police station for further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Station Vehicle From

Recent Stories

Jahanzaib inhabits top position in 38th Millat Tra ..

Jahanzaib inhabits top position in 38th Millat Tractors Governor Cup Golf

1 second ago
 Sindh Agriculture University becomes first smart c ..

Sindh Agriculture University becomes first smart campus in Sindh

2 seconds ago
 Up to UK to control borders post-Brexit, says EU c ..

Up to UK to control borders post-Brexit, says EU commissioner

4 seconds ago
 Chamkani police foil arms smuggling bid; recover 1 ..

Chamkani police foil arms smuggling bid; recover 17 pistols

5 seconds ago
 Iraninan riot police deployed after 67 arrested in ..

Iraninan riot police deployed after 67 arrested in Isfahan

3 minutes ago
 Greece opens two more 'closed' migrant camps

Greece opens two more 'closed' migrant camps

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.