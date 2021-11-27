Police foil weapons smuggling bid

Chamkani Police Station in a successful operation on Saturday foiled weapons smuggling bid and arrested four people travelling in a public transport vehicle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Chamkani Police Station in a successful operation on Saturday foiled weapons smuggling bid and arrested four people travelling in a public transport vehicle.

Police recovered 17 pistols, one rifle and more than 4000 cartridges from the possession of suspects on checking the vehicle.

Police said that weapons were being smuggled outside the province.

Police registered the case and shifted the arrested accused to police station for further investigation.