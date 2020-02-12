UrduPoint.com
Police Foil Weapons Smuggling Bid, Arrest Accused In Kohat

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 02:17 PM

Police foil weapons smuggling bid, arrest accused in kohat

Police foiled a bid of weapons smuggling on Indus highway in Kohat district by arresting one accused red-handed

KOHAT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Police foiled a bid of weapons smuggling on Indus highway in Kohat district by arresting one accused red-handed.

On a tip-off to DPO Kohat Mansoor Aman, a blockade was made at Muslimabad check-post on Indus highway where SHO Qismat Khan along with police party intercepted a car coming from Dara Adamkhel to North Waziristan after a brief chase.

During search of its secret cavities, one Kalashnikov, nine pistols, 10 chargers and hundreds of cartridges were recovered, police spokesman said on Wednesday.

Accused Noor Muhammad, resident of Miranshah North Waziristan was arrested and a case against him was registered at Jerma police station under anti narcotics law.

