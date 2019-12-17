UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Foil Weapons Smuggling Bid , One Arrested In Kohat

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 02:51 PM

Police foil weapons smuggling bid , one arrested in Kohat

Police on Tuesday foiled weapons smuggling bid and arrested one smuggler during checking of vehicles on Indus Highwat near Kohat tunnel

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Police on Tuesday foiled weapons smuggling bid and arrested one smuggler during checking of vehicles on Indus Highwat near Kohat tunnel.

District Police Officer , Mansoor Aman said that weapons seized include 23 pistols, 4 rifles and 4700 cartridges concealed in hidden chambers of loaded truck.

The seized weapons were being smuggled from Darra Adam Khel to South Waziristan.

Police have foiled many attempts of norcotics and weapons since it operation against anti-social elements in Kohat.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Police Vehicles Kohat From

Recent Stories

Islamic Conference of Health Ministers Concludes i ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) delegation will ..

12 seconds ago

Pervez Musharraf expresses sorrow over Special cou ..

10 minutes ago

Samsung's 15-bln-USD chip project in China to begi ..

1 minute ago

Govt. taking exigent steps for improving agricultu ..

7 minutes ago

Seoul appoints 'Mr Smile' as prime minister

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.