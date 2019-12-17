Police foil weapons smuggling bid , one arrested in Kohat

Police on Tuesday foiled weapons smuggling bid and arrested one smuggler during checking of vehicles on Indus Highwat near Kohat tunnel

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Police on Tuesday foiled weapons smuggling bid and arrested one smuggler during checking of vehicles on Indus Highwat near Kohat tunnel.

District Police Officer , Mansoor Aman said that weapons seized include 23 pistols, 4 rifles and 4700 cartridges concealed in hidden chambers of loaded truck.

The seized weapons were being smuggled from Darra Adam Khel to South Waziristan.

Police have foiled many attempts of norcotics and weapons since it operation against anti-social elements in Kohat.