Police Foil Weapons Smuggling Bid, Smuggler Arrested

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 08:30 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Police on Monday foiled weapons smuggling bid and arrested one smuggler in intelligence based operation at Muslimabad check post on Indus Highway.

According to Police sources, large consignment of arms and drugs was being smuggled to waziristan.

The weapons and drugs seized included 31 pistols , 2 repeater guns, 60 chargers, 6100 rounds of cartridges and 2 kg of opium.

A case has been registered against arrested inter-district drug smuggler , Sahib Noor, resident of Waziristan at Jarma Police station.

More Stories From Pakistan

