Police Foiled Attempt To Drugs Peddlers, 02 Suppliers Arrested With Hashish

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2025 | 05:40 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Ahmed Chaudhry said that Police foiled an attempt to supply drugs in the area near the new bus terminal and on Monday.

Two drug dealers were arrested with 5 kilograms and 850 grams (5850 grams) of hashish.

He said that the arrested suspects include one male and one female.The suspects have been identified as Ijaz Rand and a woman named (H.R.).

A case has been registered against the arrested suspects, and an investigation has been initiated.Interrogation is underway to gather information about their accomplices and buyers,he added.

Another crackdown Larkana Police successfully foiled attempt to supply narcotics in a separate operation. A drug dealer was arrested from the area of Village Imam Bakhsh Sario, within the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station.

During the arrest,over one kilogram (1200 grams) of hashish was recovered from the suspect.

The arrested suspect has been identified as Mukhtiar Abro. Police have registered a case against the accused and initiated an investigation.

SSP Larkana Ahmed Chaudhry,QPM, PSP commended the concerned police team and ordered a thorough check of the suspect’s criminal records for further leads.

He said more this action is part of Larkana Police’s ongoing anti-narcotics campaign, which has seen multiple successful operations in recent days. Earlier, Larkana Police had also thwarted a drug supply attempt near the New Bus Terminal, leading to the arrest of two suspects.

These efforts mark critical strides in the fight against drugs in the region, contributing to the establishment of peace and security in society.

