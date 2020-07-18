Police foiled bid to smuggle huge quantity of charas

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :CIA Police thwarted an attempt to smuggle huge quantity of Charas from Sukkur to Karachi and claimed to arrest three drug traffickers.

Disclosing the details, CIA In-charge Inspector Mubeen Parhiar said that on secret information a car carrying contraband was intercepted in the jurisdiction of A-Section Police station and on search team seized 22 kilograms of high quality of Charas tied with the bodies of three car mates.

Inspector Mubeen Parhiar said that the Charas was being smuggled to Karachi.

He said that the value of Charas in the international market is estimated at Rs. 500 million.

Inspector Mubeen Parhiar said that in another raid near Zero Point Muhammad Town, team conducted search of a Mazda truck coming from Sukkur and heading for Hyderabad. The search found 90 bags of nuts being used in preparation of Gutka and arrested two culprits on the spot.

He said that the carriers belong to District Shikarpur while the value of seized nuts is estimated at Rs.5 million.