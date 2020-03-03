Police foiled bid to smuggle millions of rupees non-custom paid cigarettes

Akora Khattak Police Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle non-custom paid cigarettes worth millions of rupees during snap checking at various points within the city

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Akora Khattak Police Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle non-custom paid cigarettes worth millions of rupees during snap checking at various points within the city.

According to details, Akora Khattak police received a tip-off about smuggling of non-custom paid foreign made cigarettes and started checking at various points within the city.

Meanwhile, the police intercepted a truck full of gravel and on checking found non-custom paid cigarette worth Rs 15 million concealed in hidden cavities of the vehicle.

The police took into custody the vehicle and started investigation.