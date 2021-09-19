UrduPoint.com

Police Foiled Drug Smuggling Attempt, Recovered Drug

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 03:10 PM

Police foiled drug smuggling attempt, recovered drug

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Attock Khurd Police Station on GT Road foiled drug smuggling attempt, recovered 700 grams of hashish and 540 grams of brown powder heroin, arrested the accused and registered cases.

According to details,Attock Police under the supervision of DSP / SDPO Circle Hazro and SHO Attock Khurd Badar Munir on the special instructions of Attock Police Officer Rana Shoaib Mahmood, Attock Khurd Police foiled an attempt to smuggle large quantities of drugs from KP to Punjab. Of Attock Khurd police recovered 5500 grams (5 kgs 500 grams) of pure cannabis from Hujroot Jamil Shah son of Aurangzeb Shah of Janglot, 540 grams of brown powder (heroin) from Muhammad Abu Bakar son of Muhammad Ikram of Peshawar and Wasim Arshad son of Irshad Muhammad of Malan Mansoor.

Locals seized 1200 grams of pure cannabis kidney, arrested each of the three accused and registered separate cases. The accused were adorned with iron ornaments. DPO Attock Rana Shoaib Mahmood said that the first priority of the Attock police was to bring the smugglers and the conscientious objectors to justice.

