Open Menu

Police Foiled Drugs Smuggling Attempt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Police foiled drugs smuggling attempt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The Landi Kotal police successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle crystal meth (ice) via a motorcar.

Acting on an information, police recovered 5 kilograms of ice, valued at millions, from hidden compartments in the vehicle.

Two suspects, Syed Farman Shah and Rais Khan from Peshawar, were arrested. A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

District Police Officer Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that operations against drug dealers and smugglers will continue without discrimination.

He emphasized that no leniency will be shown to those involved in drug trafficking.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Vehicle Landi Kotal From Million

Recent Stories

PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third ..

PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third Test underway

2 hours ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Me ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Meets Top Military Leadership

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea

Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea

3 hours ago
 Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26t ..

Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26th Constitutional amendment

3 hours ago
 Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chau ..

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chaudhary welcome third son

3 hours ago
Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendm ..

Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendments issued after presidential ..

3 hours ago
 Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks contr ..

Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks controversy on social media

4 hours ago
 26th Constitutional amendment: What is process of ..

26th Constitutional amendment: What is process of CJP appointment?

5 hours ago
 Passage of 26th amendment manifestation of nationa ..

Passage of 26th amendment manifestation of national solidarity, consensus: PM

6 hours ago
 Senate, NA pass ‘The Constitution 26th Amendment ..

Senate, NA pass ‘The Constitution 26th Amendment Bill, 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan