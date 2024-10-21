Police foiled drugs smuggling attempt

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The Landi Kotal police successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle crystal meth (ice) via a motorcar.

Acting on an information, police recovered 5 kilograms of ice, valued at millions, from hidden compartments in the vehicle.

Two suspects, Syed Farman Shah and Rais Khan from Peshawar, were arrested. A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

District Police Officer Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that operations against drug dealers and smugglers will continue without discrimination.

He emphasized that no leniency will be shown to those involved in drug trafficking.