UrduPoint.com

Police Foiled Four Bids Of Wheat Smuggling

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Police foiled four bids of wheat smuggling

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Saturday foiled four bids to smuggle wheat and flour besides seizing 2780 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Taxila police conducted raids and confiscated four vehicles loaded with 1940 wheat, 740 flour and 100 bags of fine flour.

Four drivers namely Mehtab, Riasat, Shujaat and Latif were also sent behind the bars while police impounded four vehicles, he added.

The authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instructed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and flour and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

Related Topics

Police Fine Vehicles Rawalpindi Taxila Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

10 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo exhibition on the occasion of ..

14 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results - collate ..

Football: English Premier League results - collated

19 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

19 hours ago
 Flag march held in Larkana

Flag march held in Larkana

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.