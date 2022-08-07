Police foiled four bids of wheat smuggling

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Saturday foiled four bids to smuggle wheat and flour besides seizing 2780 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Taxila police conducted raids and confiscated four vehicles loaded with 1940 wheat, 740 flour and 100 bags of fine flour.

Four drivers namely Mehtab, Riasat, Shujaat and Latif were also sent behind the bars while police impounded four vehicles, he added.

The authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instructed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and flour and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.