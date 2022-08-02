UrduPoint.com

Police Foiled Four Smuggling Bids Of Wheat, Flour

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Tuesday foiled four bids to smuggle wheat and flour besides seizing 3830 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad, Saddar Wah and Rawat police conducted raids and confiscated four vehicles loaded with 3050 flour and 780 wheat bags.

Four drivers namely Najam, Amir, Umair Khan and Ishaq were also sent behind the bars while police impounded four vehicles, he added.

The authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instructed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and flour and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

More Stories From Pakistan

