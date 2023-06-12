Police foiled smuggling bid of 6,050 liters Iranian oil

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The district police, foiling a smuggling attempt, seized over 6,050,000 liters of Iranian diesel here in the limits of Daraban Police Station on Monday.

According to police spokesman, following the special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, a police team led by SDPO Kulachi Circle Abdul Rasheed Khan along with Daraban Police Station SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan foiled a smuggling bid of Iranian diesel.

The police stopped two trucks bearing registration numbers (SEA-675) and (SEB-990) coming from Darazinda for checking and recovered 3025 liters Iranian diesel from each of the trucks.

The police seized a total of 6050 liters of diesel and also arrested two accused including Nemat Ullah son of Sultan Muhammad and Haider Khan son of Baz Khan residents of Zhob.

A case has been registered against them and further investigations were underway.