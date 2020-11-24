Police foiled terrorists’ attack on CTD police station  

,

(@fidahassanain)

The corps retaliated and killed the terrorist who made an attempt to enter the premises of CTD police stations at Burki road.

LAHORE: Police foiled a terrorists’ attack on at the CTD Police Station located on Lahore’s Burki Road, the sources said on Tuesday

The CTD officials said the terrorist started indiscriminate firing at the police station and tried to blow police station.

The cops, however, retaliated and killed the terrorist that made an attempt to enter into the premises of the police station.

The official said that two hand grenades, a pistol and a suicide jacket was also recovered from the terrorist’s body.

(More to Come)