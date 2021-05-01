UrduPoint.com
Police Foils 24000 Litters Non-custom Paid Diesel Smuggling

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 03:20 PM

Police foils 24000 litters non-custom paid diesel smuggling

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) ::District police on Saturday foiled a bid of smuggling 24000 litters non-custom paid Iranian diesel in Ramak area here.

Station House Officer, Parova Police Station, Pervez Shah and Incharge Ramak Chowki Abdur Rehman during routine petrolling stopped a suspected oil tanker and recovered 24000 litters non-custom paid diesel.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

