Police foils a bid to smuggle fireworks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Hayatabad police here Sunday foiled a bid of fireworks being smuggled from Jamrud area and arrested a smuggler, police said.

SP Cantt. Ashfaq Khan on a tip-off about smuggling of firecrackers directed concerned quarters to vigilant look after entrance points of the city.

Police during checking a car bearing No. STA-558 recovered a pistol with cartridges and 18 cartons of firecrackers.

Police also arrested a smuggler who identified as Aminul Haq resident of Hashtnagri Peshawar. Police has registered the case and started investigation.