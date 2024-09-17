Open Menu

Police Foils A Dacoity Bid, Dacoit Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2024 | 04:00 PM

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Choti police foiled a robbery attempt and arrested a dacoit after an exchange of fire with police near Jungle Baans,basti Jam here on Tuesday.

Police said that the team was on routine patrolling when they spotted three suspicious individuals approaching on a motorcycle. Upon seeing the police, the suspects attempted to flee and opened fire on the police party.

The police also retaliated and arrested a dacoit who was shot injured by firing of his own accomplices, however, other two outlaws managed to escape from the scene.

The arrested outlaw was identified as Mujahid.

Police recovered illegal weapon and the motorcycle while started a search operation in the area to apprehend the remaining suspects.

The District Police Officer (DPO) praised the bravery and professionalism of the team, commending their quick response in protecting public safety. He also acknowledged the efforts of SDPO Choti and expressed hope that further effective measures would be implemented to maintain peace order in the area.

APP/hus/thh

1537 hrs

