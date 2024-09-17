Police Foils A Dacoity Bid, Dacoit Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2024 | 04:00 PM
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Choti police foiled a robbery attempt and arrested a dacoit after an exchange of fire with police near Jungle Baans,basti Jam here on Tuesday.
Police said that the team was on routine patrolling when they spotted three suspicious individuals approaching on a motorcycle. Upon seeing the police, the suspects attempted to flee and opened fire on the police party.
The police also retaliated and arrested a dacoit who was shot injured by firing of his own accomplices, however, other two outlaws managed to escape from the scene.
The arrested outlaw was identified as Mujahid.
Police recovered illegal weapon and the motorcycle while started a search operation in the area to apprehend the remaining suspects.
The District Police Officer (DPO) praised the bravery and professionalism of the team, commending their quick response in protecting public safety. He also acknowledged the efforts of SDPO Choti and expressed hope that further effective measures would be implemented to maintain peace order in the area.
APP/hus/thh
1537 hrs
Recent Stories
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP CM calls for following teachings of Holy Prophet as beacon of light32 seconds ago
-
Eid Milad u Nabi celebrated in Tando Adam10 minutes ago
-
Women among four drug dealers held, over 16kg hashish recovered in DI Khan10 minutes ago
-
Seerat-ul-Nabi Conference highlights the Prophet's (PBUH) guidance for modern educational reforms10 minutes ago
-
Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH) procession held11 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle stunts claim lives of brothers11 minutes ago
-
Adoption of Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW)'s teaching essential for prosperity, says Nawabzada Iftekhar21 minutes ago
-
Cabinet Committee on Law & Order visit central control room to monitor security arrangements21 minutes ago
-
Salik calls for education reform rooted in teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at Seerat-un-Nabi Co ..30 minutes ago
-
Russian deputy PM to visit Islamabad Wednesday30 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad u Nabi (PBUH) celebrated in Jamshoro31 minutes ago
-
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 50s on Crunchbase31 minutes ago