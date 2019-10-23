Police foils arms smuggling bid in Kohat

Police on Wednesday seized huge quantity of weapons from car being smuggled through Indus Highway near Lachi

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Police on Wednesday seized huge quantity of weapons from car being smuggled through Indus Highway near Lachi.

According to police, arms smuggler was also detained in a successful operation.

DPO Captain (R) Wahid Mahmood said that weapons seized include 28 pistols and 1000 cartridges.

Weapons were being smuggled from Dara Adamkhel to southern districts.

Police have registered the case and started further investigation.