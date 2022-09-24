UrduPoint.com

Police Foils Arms Smuggling Bid, Recovers Weapons, Supplier Held

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2022 | 02:50 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Police have foiled the arms smuggling bid by arresting the supplier and recovered huge quantity of modern weapons.

According to details, the police was conducting operations against illegal weapon holders under the directions of DPO Ahmad Nawaz Shah.

Shah Jamal police chased a suspicious person named Kashif s/o Saleem during patrolling who had loaded a trunk on the motorcycle.

Sub-Inspector Sabir Hussain and the police team caught the outlaw and recovered one automatic Kalashnikov, one 44-bore rifle, 1 gun, 3 pistols, 1 short gun, magazine, bullets, claws, motorcycle used in robberies from the trunk.

The accused revealed during interrogation that he had bought the weapons from Rukni Balochistan.

DSP Sadar circle Muhammad Rizwan Khan told the media that the process of investigation from the accused regarding the seized weapon was underway.

He appreciated the police team and added that cash rewards and commendatory certificates will be given to the team.

