Police Foils Attack Of Terrorists In DG Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2024 | 09:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The Punjab police foiled an attack by terrorists in Dera Ghazi Khan's Taunsa Sharif.

In an encounter, policemen successfully neutralized two terrorists.

During the clash, SHO Wahwa Sadiq Burmani, and policeman Muzzamir Nazir were

injured.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar appreciated the policemen for their bravery in confronting

and eliminating the terrorists.

A Punjab police spokesperson said SHO Wahwa with his team pursued the terrorists who

attacked the officials with hand grenades and heavy weapons.

The police equipped with

bulletproof vehicles, helmets, and jackets, responded swiftly. Backup teams from the police

and elite forces arrived promptly.

After a severe confrontation, both terrorists were neutralized. A bulletproof vehicle was also

damaged by grenades and gunfire.

Upon information, RPO Dera Ghazi Khan Sajjad Hasan Khan, and DPO Syed Ali reached

the scene and visited the Tehsil Hospital Taunsa to meet the injured.

A search and sweep operation by the police and other law enforcement agencies was underway

in the area.

