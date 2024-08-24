Police Foils Attack Of Terrorists In DG Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2024 | 09:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The Punjab police foiled an attack by terrorists in Dera Ghazi Khan's Taunsa Sharif.
In an encounter, policemen successfully neutralized two terrorists.
During the clash, SHO Wahwa Sadiq Burmani, and policeman Muzzamir Nazir were
injured.
IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar appreciated the policemen for their bravery in confronting
and eliminating the terrorists.
A Punjab police spokesperson said SHO Wahwa with his team pursued the terrorists who
attacked the officials with hand grenades and heavy weapons.
The police equipped with
bulletproof vehicles, helmets, and jackets, responded swiftly. Backup teams from the police
and elite forces arrived promptly.
After a severe confrontation, both terrorists were neutralized. A bulletproof vehicle was also
damaged by grenades and gunfire.
Upon information, RPO Dera Ghazi Khan Sajjad Hasan Khan, and DPO Syed Ali reached
the scene and visited the Tehsil Hospital Taunsa to meet the injured.
A search and sweep operation by the police and other law enforcement agencies was underway
in the area.
