Police foils attempt of smuggling weapons

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :The Police of the Agha Mir Jani Shah in an operation succeeded in foiling an attempt to smuggle illegal weapons here on Sunday.

SSP Operations Haroon Rashid said this while talking to media men here on Sunday.

He said they have arrested an Afghan citizen on a tip-off identified as Umar Gul belongs to neighboring Afghanistan.

The accused was trying to smuggle arms to Punjab by vehicle, SSP Operation Haroon Rashid said. He said the Police recovered two Kalashnikovs, 42 pistols and three M4 rifles from the vehicle with more than 6,000 different bore cartridges. A comprehensive investigation has been launched into the arms smuggling.