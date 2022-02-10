UrduPoint.com

Police Foils Bid Of Contraband Supply

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2022 | 04:50 PM

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The Police foiled a drugs supplying bid on Thursday and arrested one peddler with recovery of huge quantity of contraband, 'Safina Gutka'.

According to the details, SHO Nindo Police station, Qurban Ali Malah acting on Badin-Nindo Road intercepted a Suzuki pickup, bearing the registration number 'KN6176' coming from Karachi and recovered 82500 packets of Indian safina gutka.

The police further confided, that 'safina gutka' was hidden in 15 wooden boxes. In the meanwhile, police held the Suzuki Driver.

The driver told the police that he was going to Nindo for supplying gutka to a drug dealer identified as Ibrahim Nohrio.

Police have registered a case against Fazal Rahim Pathan under narcotics control act while started the search to arrest other accused Ibrahim Nohrio.

